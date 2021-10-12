Watch
Republicans sue over new Oregon U.S. House maps

Andrew Selsky/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2021 file photo a handful of senators talk on the floor of the Oregon State Senate, as the Oregon Legislature conduct a special session to consider redistricting. Despite a threat to block new political maps Republican state lawmakers returned to the Oregon Capitol Monday, Sept. 27 the final day for the Legislature to complete redistricting. Enough GOP lawmakers returned to the House floor to achieve a quorum required to vote. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
Oregon Redistricting
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 12, 2021
Former Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno and three other Republicans have filed a lawsuit to challenge new congressional districts recently passed by state lawmakers.

They say the new maps are partisan gerrymandering, unconstitutional and contrary to state law. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the suit, filed Monday in Marion County Circuit Court, is the first such attempt to alter the six-district map that Democrats pushed through during a contentious special legislative session last month.

Democrats passed a map that could lead to Democratic control of five of the state’s now-six seats in the U.S. House. Oregon picked up an additional seat because of population gains recorded by the recent U.S. Census.

