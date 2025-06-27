Replica of Evel Knievel's personal rocket ship finds a permanent home in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — If you were a kid in the 1970s, witnessing Evel Knievel’s daring attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon was nothing short of legendary. Now, you have the opportunity to see a replica of the Sky Cycle that Evel used.

This incredible find came from a museum, and Page had to propose a swap for this iconic memorabilia.

"I found one in Tennessee," says Gordon Page, CEO of the Spirit of Flight Foundation in Nampa.

"I said, 'Do you have a Sky Raider airplane?' He said yes. I said, 'Do you have a torpedo for it?' He said no. I said, 'You want to do a trade because I have one.' And he said, 'Yeah, I want to do that.'"

With sheer determination, Page drove 2,300 miles in just four days to retrieve what could be considered an early ancestor of modern space travel—a private rocket ship!

"He [Evel Knievel] was cutting, plowing new ground. He was cutting new cloth to make this all happen," says Page. "He was a pioneer."

While a steam-powered rocket may not resemble the sleek private spaceships of today, it represents a monumental leap in ambition and innovation.

It's important to note that there’s no real engine inside—just a mock-up. Some of the original advertisements were altered due to trademark requirements. Nevertheless, this Sky Cycle remains a true facsimile, proudly displayed in the state where it made its fame.

Relive the thrill of a bygone era and celebrate innovation by checking out this remarkable Sky Cycle at the Spirit of Flight Day. This event will take place at the Spirit of Flight Museum on Saturday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.