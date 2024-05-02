Remains of missing Idaho woman, Gwen Brunelle, reportedly found in Oregon

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — Remains of a missing Boise woman, Gwen Brunelle, have been found in Malheur County, Oregon according to the missing woman's family and the search company they hired.

A news release from Aloft Drone Search, says the company was contacted by Gwen's family to help find her. Aloft Drone Search analyzed thousands of images taken by a drone company based in Homedale, Idaho.

After about a month, Aloft Drone search says they spotted what they believed to be human remains, and contacted the Malheur County Sheriff's Office.

According to Aloft Drone Search, the Malheur County Sheriff's Office confirmed what was seen in the imagery were human remains.

Idaho News 6 contacted Brunelle's uncle, who confirmed the family posts updates online on a website dedicated to the search. The site includes many updates since Brunelle was initially reported missing in June 2023.

According to the website, the found remains were found in the Succor Creek area, a few miles west of Highway 95. The remains were then sent to the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

On April 30, the family says the County Undersheriff notified them that the remains were identified as Gwen Brunelle.

On the site, Brunelle's family offers their thanks to the many people who aided their search.

"We are very thankful for the volunteers at Aloft Drone Search for their hours of poring over photographs that helped lead to a result. So too the work of Terrevata for the aerial photography. And especially the devoted volunteers at Mountain States Detection Dogs for their tireless efforts, and for finding the first clue – Gwen’s t-shirt – last September that helped establish where to focus search efforts. Finally the Malheur County Sheriffs office who responded quickly and acted on information when we found it."

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the Malheur County Sheriff's Office for more information, but we have yet to hear back.