Records: Aaron von Ehlinger arrested Saturday in Georgia

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron Von Ehlinger was arrested Saturday night in Georgia on his warrant out of Ada County, according to a spokesperson with the Ada County Sheriff's Office. The records from Clayton County show the intake time was 11:32 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the inmate record from Clayton County, the charge for Von Ehlinger is Fugitive From Justice and no bond amount is set. An arrest warrant was issued on September 9 for von Ehlinger on charges of rape and sexual penetration by use of a foreign object.

Screenshot, Clayton County GA Inmate Records

Von Ehlinger resigned in April after an investigation by a legislative ethics committee. His resignation came in just before the Idaho House of Representatives was set to vote on a motion to censure him.

The Associated Press reported the investigation into von Ehlinger started in March after a young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after they had dinner. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual but the intern said she was forced to engage in oral sex.

The Ada County Sheriff spokesperson said it is not known when von Ehlinger will be extradited back to Idaho.