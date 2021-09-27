Watch
Records: Aaron von Ehlinger arrested Saturday in Georgia

Rebecca Boone/AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward Dindinger, center, and Idaho Deputy Attorney General Emma Nowacki, right, while waiting for a legislative ethics committee to begin, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Von Ehlinger is facing the ethics hearing after a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department is also investigating the allegations. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the two had consensual sexual contact. He refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 12:42:21-04

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron Von Ehlinger was arrested Saturday night in Georgia on his warrant out of Ada County, according to a spokesperson with the Ada County Sheriff's Office. The records from Clayton County show the intake time was 11:32 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the inmate record from Clayton County, the charge for Von Ehlinger is Fugitive From Justice and no bond amount is set. An arrest warrant was issued on September 9 for von Ehlinger on charges of rape and sexual penetration by use of a foreign object.

Von Ehlinger resigned in April after an investigation by a legislative ethics committee. His resignation came in just before the Idaho House of Representatives was set to vote on a motion to censure him.

The Associated Press reported the investigation into von Ehlinger started in March after a young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after they had dinner. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual but the intern said she was forced to engage in oral sex.

The Ada County Sheriff spokesperson said it is not known when von Ehlinger will be extradited back to Idaho.

