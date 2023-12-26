Record snowmaking keeps skiers happy on Christmas Day at Bogus

Winter in Idaho has been slow to start, but a cold snap on Christmas Eve allowed Bogus Basin to keep the slopes powdery thanks to the help of their snowmaking technology.

Over the course of the day, Bogus Basin broke its own snowmaking record, keeping the machines on for 58 hours and transforming over 5 million gallons of water into snow, enough to fill a football field with an 11-foot layer of powder.

Brad Wilson, General Manager at Bogus Basin says, “Snowmaking, powered with 100% renewable energy, has become an essential component of winter operations as we face the realities of climate change.”

The snowmakers at Bogus have proven to be a good investment, keeping the slopes open for the dry beginning of the 2023/24 season.