"Ravenous Raptor" aims to equip deaf and blind students with life skills

Being an adult isn't easy, and learning how to be one is a tough job.

That's why the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind's transitional program is working to transform an old school bus into a unique teaching tool.

As Idaho News 6 reported back in October, IESDB is using a grant to turn the bus into a food truck called the Ravenous Raptor.

The students are involved in everything, from the menu to the name.

"The students voted and chose the Ravenous Raptor," said Kristy Buffington, with IESDB. "We also asked the deaf and hard of hearing students to come up with a name sign for the bus."

According to the organization, there's a high rate of underemployment in the blind and deaf communities, and they're hoping the bus provides more opportunities for young adults.

"That's what we're hoping--that this is a launching point for the students to get some of those skills and training and they're able to take that with them wherever they go in the future," Buffington said.