Rathdrum man arrested and charged with illegal drug manufacturing

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Yesterday, detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, in assistance with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, arrested 61-year-old James M. Pond of Rathdrum for a series of felony drug charges after executing a search warrant at his residence.

The warrant was obtained as part of an ongoing Special Investigation Unit operation into suspected drug trafficking activity by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Kootenai County Sheriff's Office news release, after detaining Pond, detectives discovered an active crack cocaine manufacturing setup in his residence located in the 7000 block of West Crenshaw Street in Rathdrum.

Powder cocaine, methamphetamine, illegally possessed hydrocodone, and more than two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms were found by police along with multiple firearms, ammunition, drug distribution materials, and cash.

While searching the residence, detectives say they also found a family with three children living in a shed behind the main residence.

A separate child abuse investigation has been opened in response to the discovery. The children's parents were issued a summons for child abuse, and the three minors were placed into the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The investigation remains ongoing.