Rampaging bull leads to Burley High School lockdown

BURLEY, ID - The high school in Burley was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday after a bull escaped an auction yard and stormed past the campus.

The Times-News reports the Black Angus bull rampaged across the town, trampling signs and charging at people -- before arriving at Burley High School.

Sheriff Jay Heward says the officers were not able to capture the bull, so the animal was killed in order to keep the public safe. He says no gunshots were fired on school grounds.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office notified school officials, who placed the campus on lockdown for about fifteen minutes as officers followed the animal.

Principal Levi Power says students had been dismissed for lunch, but staff was able to secure the school.

(by Associated Press)

