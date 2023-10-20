Rake Up Meridian starts this weekend

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This weekend, pick up a rake and help the elderly with their lawn care! Starting on Saturday, October 21, Rake Up Meridian kicks off. Hosted by Republic Services, Rake Up Meridian is an event where teams of volunteers help senior citizens rake up the leaves on their lawns.

Raking will go till November 21 and all raking will be done at a mutually agreed-upon date and time between the volunteers and the individual homeowners.

For registration assistance or any questions related to Rake Up Meridian, please contact Konrad at Republic Services at (208) 685-7773.

