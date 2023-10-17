Leaf collection in the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Fall leaves have started to hit the ground and just in time, leaf collection sites are now open in Boise and Meridian.

Leaf recycling opens for the season at Nampa Cemetery

In Boise, there are seven sites open where residents can bring their excess leaves, and only leaves, in paper bags to the marked dumpsters:



Elm Grove Park, 2200 W. Irene St.



Cassia Park, 4600 W. Camas St.



Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, 500 S. Walnut St.



Willow Lane Park, 4623 W. Willow Ln.



Borah Park, 801 S. Aurora Dr.



Fairmont Park, 7925 W Northview St.



Joplin Road Compost Pick Up Site, 12142 Joplin Rd.

These stations will be in place until December 11 and are for residential use only. Businesses should take leaves to the Ada County Landfill.

Those who participate in Boise's compost program will also benefit from weekly curbside pick up of compost and paper leaf bags all year round. Up to ten paper leaf bags a week per household will be picked up.

In Meridian, ten leaf drop sites have opened and will remain so until December 14:

Centennial Park: 223 E. Idaho Ave.



Fuller Park: 3761 W. Park Creek Dr.



Gordon Harris Park: 2400 E Three Bars Dr.



Heroes Park: 3064 W. Malta Dr.



Kleiner Park: 1805 W. Venture St.



Renaissance Park: 4155 S. Genoard Ave.



Settlers Park: 3245 N. Meridian Rd.



Storey Park: 205 E. Franklin Rd.



Tully Park: 2500 N. Linder Rd.



Meridian Transfer Station: 2130 W. Franklin Rd.

These locations are also exclusively collecting leaves and to make things even easier, Meridian also offers curbside collection of leaf bags from October 23 until November 17. Residents should set their paper leaf bags at the curb by 6 am on your regular trash service day.

Also note that leaves are collected by a separate truck and may come at a different time than your normal trash pickup.