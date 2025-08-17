Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty takes a hit, then delivers one in 22-19 loss to the 49ers

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Former Boise State player and Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty proved he could deliver hits and absorb them at the NFL level, rushing for a bruising 33 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in Las Vegas’ 22-19 preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Jake Moody made a 59-yard field goal as time expired for the 49ers (1-1). He also converted a 44-yarder with 37 seconds remaining to tie the game, and then Jaylen Mahoney intercepted Raiders quarterback Cam Miller to set up the winner.

“I was glad the defense gave us a chance with Mahoney getting that interception,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Wish he could have returned it a few more yards after it, but set it up perfect for Jake to have to make a big field goal, and to hit a 59-yarder there was huge.”

Moody made 5 of 6 field goals while Daniel Carlson made all four of his tries for the Raiders (0-1-1).

Brock Purdy played the first series for the 49ers, which ended in a field goal. He was 5 of 7 for 66 yards. Backup Mac Jones completed 13 of 16 passes for 135 yards with an interception, and former Raiders QB Carter Bradley was behind center for the tying and winning drives and finished 8 of 13 for 96 yards.