Race to Robie Creek 2022 will be in-person, proof of vaccine required

The 2022 Race to Robie Creek will be in-person and all participants and volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccine.

"The race will look a little different from the past to be able to comply with all the required regulations and ensure the safety of our participants," organizers said in a Facebook post. "The start time is still being determined as we anticipate either a wave or rolling start."

Organizers of the event announced it will be held on Saturday April 16. Masks will also be required on all racers and volunteers at the start of the race, finish, in the bus line and while riding the bus to the parking lots. There will be no post-race party and only volunteers will be allowed at the finish area.

It will be the first in-person Race to Robie Creek since before the pandemic after both the 2020 and 2021 events went virtual.

Anyone who donated their 2020 entry fee was sent an early entry email Jan. 20 and will need to register before Jan. 31. All other registration will open at noon Feb. 21.