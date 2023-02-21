Race to Registrations for the Robie Creek Half Marathon, known as the toughest race in the Northwest

Registrations for the Robie Creek Half Marathon known as the "toughest race in the Northwest to run" opened today at noon.

“You are sitting there waiting to push that button to register, it's got a little bit of anxiety associated with it for sure,” said Deborah Ausman, Race to Robie Creek participant.

The Race to Robie Creek is famous for its difficulty for racers -- both on the course and the race to get registered. Limited spots often fill in minutes, but not this year. Sign-ups for some of the 2,300 slots are still available through the afternoon.

This year's half marathon will happen Saturday, April 15th and organizers are glad to be back after the pandemic.

“This year is the first year since 2019 that we are back to the real Race to Robie Creek. A party at the end, food, drinks, band at the start, and band at the finish; So we are back to normal, " said Brian Rencher, Race to Robie Creek Committee Member.

2023 marks the 46th year of the half-marathon that begins at Fort Boise Park and finishes at Robie Creek Park.

This year covid vaccines are not required to participate.

“Make sure you are doing some training both uphill and downhill. This does have over a 2,000-foot elevation climb in the first 8.5 miles,” said Rencher.

This year's theme is 'Stayin Alive'. Runners are encouraged to dress up, but not required.

For availability visit the Race to Robie Creek Website.