Race sponsor going out of business, not issuing refunds

BOISE, Idaho - A race organizer has announced he is going out of business less than three weeks before a planned half-marathon in the Boise area and says he won't refund payments made to participate in future events.

Final Kick Events owner Wayne Ebenroth announced on Monday that his company was shutting down.

Ebenroth says his company, which had operated since 2011, is $60,000 in debt and only has $74 in the bank.

The Idaho Statesman reports Ebenroth has organized 68 races in his time with Final Kick.

Final Kick's Idaho Wine Run was scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Indian Creek Winery in Kuna.

Ebenroth said in a blog post on the company's website that he would not be issuing any refunds.

