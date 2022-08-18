Rabid bat found in Blaine County

A bat in Blaine County tested positive for rabies, the South Central Public Health District officials announced.

This is the first bat to test positive for rabies in south-central Idaho this year, but the second rabies-positive bat to be found this year. The first bat to test positive for rabies was found in downtown Boise in July.

“Rabies is nearly always fatal if left untreated,” said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager said in a statement. “It is so important you avoid coming in to contact with bats at any time. If you have direct contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it is important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment”.

Health officials urge people to give bats plenty of space if seen out and avoid direct contact.