Quagga Mussel treatment to be discussed in Twin Falls town hall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is hosting a town hall in Twin Falls on Sunday, October 1 to address the imminent quagga mussel treatment on the Snake River.

The species is known for the economic damage that it can cause in fields like agriculture, recreation, hydropower, and water ecosystems.

The meeting's announcement follows an extension on the Snake River closures which Idaho Fish and Game introduced to slow the spread of the invasive species.

This Town Hall meeting invites the public to engage with ISDA as they provide an in-depth presentation of their treatment plan. They will also be available to field your questions and provide insightful answers. The event is open to the entire public.



The event is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, at the City of Twin Falls Council Chambers, but you can also view it remotely via livestream at tfid.org.