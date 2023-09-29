Idaho Fish and Game extends closures on Snake River battling quagga mussel infestations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game voted to extend closures, indefinitely, along 23 miles of the Snake River as they battle to contain and treat the spread of quagga mussels.

Earlier this month, larvae of quagga mussels, known to be one of the most invasive species in US waters, were detected in the river.

Closures were put in place almost immediately to help contain the spread and treat the waters.

Anyone who has had gear in the water, including watercraft, fishing gear, lures, nets, oars, decoys, or anything that was in the water, should have it be treated and quarantined.

Even Dogs can spread the larvae. If you have had a dog in the water i the contaminated areas, officials ask that you quarantine the dog for 30 days.

Access to the Snake River is closed from the waterfall known as Twin Falls to the Highway 46 bridge (known as Ken Curtis Bridge).