Pussy Riot brings anti-Trump message to conservative Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho isn't the most obvious place to attract members of the Russian punk collective Pussy Riot.

But even in the Republican stronghold that strongly supports President Donald Trump, Pussy Riot members carved out time late Saturday to swing by the city of Boise during their first North American tour.

The 40-minute performance was more political rally than traditional concert, with videos of political and protest images played on a dark stage. Many attendees raised their fists in solidarity with the group's anti-fascist, anti-Trump messages.

The balaclava-clad women of Pussy Riot rose to global prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012 that sent two members to prison for nearly two years.