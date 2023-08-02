Purses with a Purpose asks the community to donate purses and hygiene items at Papa Murphy's locations

BOISE, Idaho — Purses with a Purpose Boise is currently seeking community support, as they are accepting donations to fulfill their mission of helping women and teens throughout the Treasure Valley.

As part of a partnership with Papa Murphy's, all Papa Murphy's locations will be accepting donations throughout the month of August.

"You hear a woman say sometimes 'Don't touch my purse. That's my own personal space,'" said Launee Wolverton, founder of Purses with a Purpose Boise.

Purses with a Purpose Boise has been handing out purses for the past 4 years. Founder Launee Wolverton tells the Idaho News 6 team every year, their non-profits are helping more in the area daily.

These purses are handed out with a variety of items and products a woman might need throughout the month.

"Now we are stuffing over 300, almost 350 purses each month," said Wolverton.

Purses with Purpose, along with 14 different organizations they have partnerships with, provide purses to individuals throughout the Treasure Valley.

One of those partners is Trivium Life Services.

"Some of our clientele will come from jail, sometimes they will come from different situations, some of them don't have housing and some of them aren't able to access these things," said Jenna Cleaver, Case Manager with Trivium Live Services.

The non-profit has recently partnered with 4 different high schools in the area to help those teens that might be homeless or in need.

"I know that I give out different purses and hygiene products multiple times a day," said Cleaver.

Visit the Purses with a Purpose websiteto learn more about the non-profit and how you can donate.