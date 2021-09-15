Protecting you or a loved one from financial elder abuse & scams

NAMPA, Idaho — Recent studies estimate that 39.6% of Americans 65 years of age or older are victims of financial abuse.

According to Joshua Reams, an elder law attorney for Ahrens DeAngeli Law, financial elder abuse is rapidly growing in the United States. In addition to financial abuse, the Better Business Bureau says scams targeting adults 65 years and older are also on the rise. Neither account for the unique challenges that come with victims suffering from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

In 2021 over 6.2 million people were reportedly living with some form of Alzheimer's. The increasing numbers increase your chance of needing some form of in-home, memory care, or skilled nursing facility at some point in your life making it incredibly important to plan ahead.

"Unfortunately, we see the side effects of improper planning all the time," said Reams. He strongly encourages anyone 65 years and older to look into these four basic documents:

1. Last Will and Testament

2. Financial Power of Attorney

3. Health Care Power of Attorney

4. Living Will / Advanced Directive

Reams also advises you to consider looking into different estate planning tools that can be helpful. He recommends starting with the following:

Durable Power of Attorney: for property, business, and financial matters may be the most important of all legal documents when planning for long-term care and incapacity.

Power of Attorney: appoints an “agent” that can make financial decisions on behalf of the “principal.” The Power of Attorney creates a fiduciary relationship between the agent and the principal. The designation of an agent should not be taken lightly and needs to be carefully considered by the principal.

Principal: should also name a successor agent in case the primary agent is unable or unwilling to act in that rule. A client should be made aware of the potential for the abuse of power by the agent before finalizing their Power of Attorney. If an agent abuses their powers or reaches beyond those powers designated in the Power of Attorney, certain legal ramifications may occur.

Idaho News 6 asked Reams "when should a person who is not yet suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's allow these documents and team to "go in effect."' Reams said "immediately," and his reasoning was simple. When someone succumbs to cognitive impairments it is difficult to prove and transition the existing plan into play. By putting everything into effect immediately an individual has the power to modify their plan at any point but should they begin experiencing symptoms of dementia can also know they had full control selecting their "team" and are in good hands.