Protecting you from flooding: The group responsible for maintaining the banks of the Boise

EAGLE — A group called Flood District #10 has completed its work to clear the channel of the Boise River from the Fairgrounds to the steel bridge in Caldwell.

Flood District #10 is responsible for removing old sick trees and fallen trees from the river.

The goal is to make sure the river is not disrupted by fallen trees that can lead to the river wandering as well as create hazards for recreationists.

Removing tree threats helps ensure the river won't flood in those areas.



It may be running fast and high, but the Boise River has a clear path ahead of it.

"Removing debris out of the river channel fallen debris that was in the channel. Or trees in danger of falling into the channel.” said Mark Zirschky.

Flood District 10 maintains the Boise from the fairgrounds in garden city to the steel bridge in Caldwell.

That’s close to 34 miles and they just barely finished.

“You’re behind the 8 ball because you got flood waters coming and irrigation starting so this year we probably had a week of leeway.” said Zirschky.

But those we talked to on the greenbelt, which has a history of flooding, aren’t worried.

“Because I have faith in the engineers they’ve done this for quite a long time and I know they’re all about keeping us safe.” said Earl Kilian.

And District 10 does more than just remove and repair, they leave root balls in the bank to prevent erosion and they even move root balls around to create better fish habitat.

This year they say there were a lot more rotted trees along the river to remove and it’s not an easy process because the number one concern these days is not necessarily flooding… it’s access.

"To get 40 thousand pounds of equipment to the river to take care of a large tree and you gotta do it down the greenbelt so access is probably the number one problem.”said Zirschky.

Their job may be getting tougher and the stakes rising as fast as the river. But at least this year, they got it all done.