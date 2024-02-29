Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Jeremy Best, accused of killing his pregnant wife and son

TETON COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty in the case against Jeremy Best, the eastern Idaho man accused of killing his pregnant wife, their unborn child, and the couple’s 10-month-old son.

On Wednesday, Teton County prosecuting attorney Bailey Smith filed the formal notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Best.

Best is facing three first-degree murder charges for the shooting death of his pregnant wife, Kali Randall, back in November. His 10-month-old son, Zeke was found dead shortly afterwards.

In her notice, Smith wrote that Best “by his conduct, whether such conduct was before, during or after the commission of the murders of Kali Jean Best, her unborn fetus, and Zeke Gregory Best, has exhibited a propensity to commit murder, which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society.”

