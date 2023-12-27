Man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and infant son is found competent to stand trial

Jeremy Best will be facing a judge the first week of January, in connection with the deaths of his pregnant wife, their unborn child, and the couple’s 10-month-old child.

Following a competency evaluation earlier this month, Best has been found competent and able to stand trial.

Best is facing three first-degree murder charges and has been scheduled for arraignment on January 3 in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr.

45-year-old Jeremy Albert Best was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office concerning the November 30 homicide of his 38-year-old wife.

The manhunt began when the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in Victor, Idaho. Upon arrival at Randall’s home, deputies reported finding the body of Kali Jean Randall. Police believe Best killed his wife, then took off with their son Zeke Best in a black 1995 Chevy Tahoe.

Afterward, Bonneville County Dispatch responded to a call from individuals who were hunting on the Kepps Crossing Road, east of Idaho Falls, who discovered a Jeremy Best in a sleeping bag on the side of the road. After Best was secured and placed in a patrol car, his vehicle was found on a nearby embankment where deputies also located the body of his child.

After he was medically cleared, Best was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he currently remains.