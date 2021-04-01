Watch
News

Actions

Prosecutors: Idaho officer murder-suicide was premeditated

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 14:33:11-04

BELLEVUE, Idaho — Prosecutors in Idaho have said a former police officer fatally shot a woman he had been dating before shooting himself last year in what they confirmed was a murder-suicide.

Related: ‘Everybody’s feeling it,’ says friend of woman who died in apparent murder-suicide

The Idaho Mountain Express reported that Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback said Monday that former Hailey police officer Jared Murphy shot and killed 34-year-old Ashley Midby near where she worked after he was fired from his job because of a domestic dispute three days earlier.

Fredback said the attorney's office found Murphy’s actions in October amounted to premeditated and intentional murder.

Related: ISP, coroner releases names after possible murder-suicide in Bellevue

Prosecutors said Murphy joined the Hailey Police Department in 2018, the same year he and Midby began dating.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light