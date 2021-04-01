Prosecutors: Idaho officer murder-suicide was premeditated

BELLEVUE, Idaho — Prosecutors in Idaho have said a former police officer fatally shot a woman he had been dating before shooting himself last year in what they confirmed was a murder-suicide.

The Idaho Mountain Express reported that Blaine County Prosecutor Matt Fredback said Monday that former Hailey police officer Jared Murphy shot and killed 34-year-old Ashley Midby near where she worked after he was fired from his job because of a domestic dispute three days earlier.

Fredback said the attorney's office found Murphy’s actions in October amounted to premeditated and intentional murder.

Prosecutors said Murphy joined the Hailey Police Department in 2018, the same year he and Midby began dating.