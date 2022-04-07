Prosecutor: Officers involved in October shooting were 'justified', won't be charged

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police officers involved in a shooting that killed a man in downtown Boise last year were "justified in their actions" and will not be charged, the prosecutor determined.

Gem County Prosecutor Erick B. Thomson made the decision after reviewing reports, videos and "applicable law," according to a news release from Boise Police Department.

Officers responded to reports on Oct. 27, 2021 of a possible suicidal person, later identified as Zachary Snow. Officers were given information Snow was suicidal and had a felony failure to appear warrant and would run if he saw police, according to BPD.

Officers located him in a parking lot near South Capitol Boulevard and West Myrtle Street and coordinated a response to prevent him from fleeing, according to police. Officers then pulled up in an unmarked car and attempted to approach him, initially with their firearms holstered. Snow "took a defensive posture" and refused to show his hands and then pulled a "hard black object" from his rear waistband and took a shooters stance, police say. Believing he had a gun, two officers fired in self-defense.

Snow was shot twice and later died of his injuries.

The item in Snow's hand was determined to be a cylinder-shaped portable speaker.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Zachary Snow. The Boise Police Department values the sanctity of human life, and it pains our officers anytime we face this type of situation. Our condolences go out to the officers and their families as well following this incident,” said Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee in a statement. “We thank the Garden City Police Department for leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation and the Gem County Prosecutor for their thorough review of the incident.”

Boise Police Department also released video of the incident.

The department's Office of Internal Affairs now has the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force report and will review it as part of an internal investigation.