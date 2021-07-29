Full Treefort 9 schedule released, fort-specific passes go on sale July 30

BOISE, Idaho — The full schedule for Treefort 9 has been released and fort-specific passes go on sale this Friday. Treefort 9 is scheduled for September 22-26 at multiple venues throughout downtown Boise.

There will be nearly 500 bands performing and the 11 forts will bring more than 100 artists, creators, makers and visionaries for panels, performances and workshops. Headliners include Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Tennis and AJJ.

Starting July 30 at 10 a.m., fort-specific passes will be available for purchase. Treefort Passes are on sale and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Beyond the music 🪐 lies even more to explore! Dscvr the various "forts" that happen at Treefort ✨ Start with readings, swing by for a craft beer tasting on the way to a film screening, then to shows ++ don't forget to stretch it out with a yoga class!! https://t.co/k1JXFUNCwS pic.twitter.com/kvdfFm2Qqq — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) July 29, 2021

The full Treefort 9 schedule is available on the mobile app and on the Treefort website. You can read more about all the different forts below:

ALEFORT | 21+



Where: Owyhee parking lot (near 11th & Grove Streets)

When: Thursday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 26

Tickets: Free (tokens + cups for sale at door), Buzz Pass $100

Alefort attendees will enjoy local fresh hop beers, Oktoberfest beers, dozens of beers from regional and local breweries, local seltzers, cocktails, and – for the first time – wines. Also new this year, Alefort will introduce the Buzz Pass, which allows passholders to skip the Alefort line, access to daily special tastings and more.

ARTFORT | All Ages



Where: LED, Sanctuary, pop-up performances, Grove Plaza

When: Thursday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 26

Tickets: Free

Artfort is an experience within Treefort bringing light to fine arts, performing arts, public art installations, and more. Theatre and performing arts events at LED and around town are open to the public, but some of the installations may require a festival pass.

COMEDYFORT | All Ages



Where: Owyhee Ballroom, Fire Fusion, Main Stage

When: Friday, Sept. 24 - Saturday, Sept. 25

Tickets: Free

Comedyfort brings Treeforters laughs, chuckles and snorts during the fest. Comedy shows will be held at Owyhee Ballroom and Fire Fusion Studio. Comedyfort headliners Tom Thakkar and Irene Tu will have additional sets on the Main Stage.

DRAGFORT | 21+, All Ages



Where: The Balcony, Owyhee Cafe

When: Friday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Sept. 26

Tickets: Included with Treefort Pass, walk-up tickets $10

Dragfort is all about celebrating your best, most authentic self, and creating a safe space for everyone to express themselves. Attendees aged 21+ can attend Dragfort events at The Balcony, like the Pink Runway Party on Friday, September 24 and Drag Brunch at Alefort on Sunday, September 26. Drag Queen Story Hour will take place at Owyhee Cafe on Saturday, September 25, and is free for all ages.

FILMFORT | All Ages



Where: The Flicks, Boise Contemporary Theater

When: Friday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Sept. 25

Tickets: Included with Treefort Pass, Filmfort Pass $30, free online

Filmfort celebrates the best of emerging independent cinema, showcasing diverse cinematic perspectives for audiences of all ages. Filmfort will screen short films and feature films at The Flicks and Boise Contemporary Theater on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25. Filmfort screenings are included in a Treefort Pass or Filmfort Pass. All films screening at Filmfort will also be available to watch for free online on FilmMakerMagazine.com for the five days of Treefort.

FOODFORT | All Ages



Where: Alefort, JUMP, Boise Farmers Market

When: Wednesday, Sept. 22 - Saturday, Sept. 25

Tickets: Foodfort Talks are free to all, Street Eats Dinner $45, Farm to Fest Dinner $149

Foodfort is a weekend-long celebration of the food and food systems local to the greater-Boise area. Foodfort Tastes will have two dinners: Street Eats on Wednesday, September 22, and Farm to Fest on Thursday, September 23. Both dinners require a ticket and are not included with a Treefort Pass. Foodfort Talks has panels on Friday, September 24 at JUMP and panels on Saturday, September 25 at the Boise Farmers Market. Panels will discuss sustainable beer brewing, harvesting and cooking trout, foraging food, and a demo with Chef Hugh Acheson. Foodfort Talks events are free and open to all.

HACKFORT | All Ages



Where: Boise Centre

When: Friday, Sept. 24 - Saturday, Sept. 25

Tickets: Included with Treefort Pass, Hackfort Badge $30

Hackfort celebrates community within tech and provides a platform for people doing interesting and unique things in technology. Panels and workshops will explore electronic warfare, green energy, cybersecurity, gaming, hacking, and more. In addition, local organizations BoiseLAN, Bsides Boise and Gem State Gaming Convention will host events at Hackfort. Hackfort is included in a Treefort Pass, but a Hackfort Badge will give priority access to all events.

KIDFORT | All Ages



Where: The Nest (Idaho Power Parking Lot)

When: Friday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Sept. 26

Tickets: Free Kidfort is for kids of all ages.

Kidfort takes Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 at The Nest stage in the Idaho Power Parking Lot. Kidfort has two full days of readings, music lessons, art and dance workshops, family mindfulness classes, an album release performance from local children’s music artist Belinda Bowler, and more.

STORYFORT | All Ages



Where: Idaho State Museum, 10th Street Station, Owyhee Cafe, Owyhee Lobby, Guru Donuts, FireFusion, Boise Centre, Cherie Buckner-Webb Park

When: Wednesday, Sept. 22 - Sunday, Sept. 26

Tickets: Free

Storyfort brings in writers, poets, journalists, environmentalists, bands, former refugees, political activists, industry professionals, and more for panel discussions, readings, presentations, workshops, live podcasts, and storytelling events. All Storyfort events are free and open to the public.

SKATEFORT | All Ages



Where: Rhodes Skate Park

When: Friday, Sept. 24 - Saturday, Sept. 25

Tickets: Free

Skatefort will be full speed on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25. In collaboration with Boise Skateboard Association, there will be a variety of skateboarding and roller skating events at Rhodes Skate Park and nearby parking lots. Treefort artists will perform at Rhodes Skate Park throughout the weekend. All Skatefort events and shows are free and open to the public.

YOGAFORT | All Ages



Where: Celebration Circle at JUMP

When: Saturday, Sept. 25

Tickets: Included with Treefort Pass, Yogafort Pass $75

Yogafort is for anyone who needs a moment of calm and clarity in the midst of festival life. Yogafort will be held on Saturday, September 25 outside of JUMP, in Celebration Circle. Attendees of all-ages can experience several different styles of yoga and dance classes. Yogafort is included with a Treefort Pass or a Yogafort Pass, which has priority.

MUSIC TALKS | All Ages

