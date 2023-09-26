Primrose Park breaks ground in Northwest Boise

BOISE, Idaho — With more than 90 developed parks in the city, opportunities to be outside is a priority for Boise residents.

Now, a vacant lot on Gary Lane in northwest Boise will begin a transformation into the city's newest public park.

Mayor Lauren McLean was joined by Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway, kids and other members of the community to break ground on Primrose Park, which is scheduled to begin construction in the next few weeks.

One of the city's priorities is to increase access to parks and open spaces. Once completed, Primrose Park will be within a ten-minute walk of more than 600 homes.

"Strong healthy communities are built upon the rock of having access to parks and open space,” Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway told Idaho News 6. “It really adds to the quality of life to neighborhoods, and so this acre-and-a-half on Gary Lane is really going to add to this neighborhood."

Based on feedback and community input, the park will feature an open play area and an adaptive playground that is accessible to users of all abilities.

There will also be outdoor workout equipment, a walking path, picnic shelter and a pollinator garden.

The bulk of the construction will take place after January 2024, and the park should be ready for visitors by winter of next year.

