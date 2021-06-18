Boise Pride flags stolen from Harrison Blvd., efforts underway to replace them

BOISE, Idaho — Pride flags along Harrison Blvd. in Boise's Northend were stolen from their poles overnight.

Boise Pride Festival posted on Twitter saying they are "sad and disappointed" to report the flags were ripped down. A effort to replace them is underway and Boise Pride is asking people to support the effort by making a donation.

We are sad and disappointed to report that the Pride flags lining Harrison Blvd were ripped down. We are working on replacing them asap. If you would like to support this effort, please consider making a tax deductible donation. https://t.co/C2vdn78Iy5 pic.twitter.com/nzzKWtUbh8 — Boise Pride (@boisepride) June 18, 2021

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made a statement on Twitter saying, "Boise is a welcoming and loving place for all — and my heart goes out to those who have ever been made to feel otherwise."

A Facebook post in The Northend group says the Pride flags were up for less than five days and most of the damage is between Irene and Dewey. Rachael Brister, a public relations official with Boise Pride, said they are meeting Boise Police at 3 p.m. about a police report.