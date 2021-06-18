Watch
Boise Pride flags stolen from Harrison Blvd., efforts underway to replace them

Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 18, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Pride flags along Harrison Blvd. in Boise's Northend were stolen from their poles overnight.

Boise Pride Festival posted on Twitter saying they are "sad and disappointed" to report the flags were ripped down. A effort to replace them is underway and Boise Pride is asking people to support the effort by making a donation.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made a statement on Twitter saying, "Boise is a welcoming and loving place for all — and my heart goes out to those who have ever been made to feel otherwise."

A Facebook post in The Northend group says the Pride flags were up for less than five days and most of the damage is between Irene and Dewey. Rachael Brister, a public relations official with Boise Pride, said they are meeting Boise Police at 3 p.m. about a police report.

