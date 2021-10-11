Watch
Press club drops contempt request against Idaho Lt. Gov.

Nik Streng/Idaho Education News
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin addresses the crowd at the anti-mask protest on the steps of the Idaho Capitol on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
The Idaho Press Club has dropped its request that a judge hold Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in contempt of court over refusing to turn over public records related to her education task force.

The Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin in July after several journalists said she wrongly denied public record requests for materials relating to her Education Task Force. Last month, the group asked that McGeachin face contempt proceedings after it said she stalled rather than release the records as ordered.

Neither McGeachin nor her chief of staff responded to repeated requests for comment. The judge still must sign off on the agreement to drop the contempt request.

