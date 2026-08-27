President Trump, Governor Little respond to $10B Micron investment in Boise

President Trump took to social media Thursday to comment on Micron’s $10 billion investment in Idaho announced Aug. 20.

Trump called Micron one of the “HOTTEST” companies in the world, and said the company will keep the U.S. at the “absolute forefront of A.I. and Advanced Computing.”

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The President went on to say this investment, combined with their previously announced $250B commitment to the U.S., will create tens of thousands of jobs.

Governor Brad Little reposted Trump Thursday, saying “Idaho is proud of the Gem State’s own, Micron, for their continued investment in the research and innovation that is bringing jobs, technology, and cutting edge advancement BACK to the U.S.!”

The posts come just days after Micron opened a new training center in Boise, one of many buildings developed as the company expands its footprint in the Gem State.

