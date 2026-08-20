Micron announces $10 billion research lab planned for Boise

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Micron Technology announced Thursday it plans to invest $10 billion over the next decade in a new research institution headquartered in Boise.

The company said Micron Research Labs will focus on long-term research into memory technology, artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing.

The planned facility will bring together researchers from Micron with customers, universities, government and others in the semiconductor industry, according to the company.

Micron said the research will focus on areas including memory technologies, advanced memory and compute architectures, packaging and future semiconductor manufacturing.

The company said the Boise facility is expected to be capable of hosting hundreds of researchers. It also plans to hold research conferences, workshops and innovation forums in Boise.

Micron said they expect to break ground on the new facility in 2027.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the investment is about opportunity.

"It’s about the Boise student who can pursue a career in research, engineering or advanced manufacturing without leaving home. It’s about the young person who leaves for college, gains experience and now has a reason to come back. And it’s about our kids and grandkids having the opportunity to build careers, buy homes, raise families and build their futures right here," the Mayor wrote in an email.

Micron Research Labs is part of the company's broader expansion in the United States. Micron has separately announced major investments in semiconductor manufacturing and research and development across the country.