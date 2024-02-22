Preparations for the execution of Thomas Creech are underway

BOISE, Idaho — Thomas Creech, now 73 years old, has spent more than half of his life on Idaho's death row. His impending execution is scheduled for 10 a.m. on February 28th after being denied clemency following a hearing on January 29th. His team's most recent filing to stay his execution was also denied.

Creech was convicted of five murders, in at least three states, and suspected in several others. The most recent death warrant, his 12th, has been served, and preparations for the execution are underway.

In the 48 hours leading up to the execution, specialized teams undergo regular training to ensure things go as planned, in a minimum of four training sessions and two rehearsals. Another part of the legal process is the need for witnesses. Up to four members of the media will be present to observe the death by lethal injection.

Idaho News 6’s Roland Beres will be among those who will watch it happen and address the media about the process after it happens.

Idaho News 6 tried to get more information from the Idaho Department of Correction about the drugs that will be used but did not get a response.

Creech is the first scheduled execution in Idaho since Gerald Pizzuto in 2023, which was ultimately called off because officials couldn't secure the drugs needed to put him to death. That's where state lawmakers stepped in with House Bill 186, which went into effect last summer.

Now, when lethal injection chemicals are unavailable in Idaho, a firing squad, which permits state prison officials to carry out executions using a method involving firearms, offers an alternative method of execution. Cases like Creech's and Pizzuto's continue to spark discussions around capital punishment in the State of Idaho.

