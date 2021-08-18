Watch
Portland schools to require all employees to be vaccinated

Oregon’s largest school district will require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland Public Schools announced Wednesday workers must submit proof of vaccination by the end of the month. Classes start Sept. 1. The district negotiated the requirement with its labor unions, officials said in a statement.

Some staff qualify for an exemption from the mandate. But those employees must be tested regularly until they are vaccinated. The Portland School District has about 49,000 students.

