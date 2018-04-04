Popular Boise gun dealer closes up shop, seeks bankruptcy protection

BOISE, ID - One of southwestern Idaho's most well-known gun dealers has filed for bankruptcy.

The Idaho Statesman reports Boise Gun Co. Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in late February.

The filing lists $2.7 million in assets and $3.8 million in debts. Zions Bank is the largest creditor with $1.7 million in claims secured by Boise Gun's real and personal property.

The company also owes more than $22,000 in Idaho taxes.

Attempts to reach the company's president and principal owner, Gary Lee Harper, failed.

Gun and ammunition sales have declined following the election of President Donald Trump, ending years of panic-buying by people afraid a Democrat in the White House would crack down on guns.

Famed gun maker Remington filed for bankruptcy reorganization last month.

