Pollen counts surge in Idaho with spring coming early

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho continues to experience an odd winter as we enter its final month.

Recently, Boise Valley Asthma and Allergy Clinic (BVAAC) began tracking pollen count for the 2026 pollen season and we got off to a hot start. March 3, 4, and 5 all tracked high or extreme.

Boise Valley Asthma and Allergy Clinic



“I don’t recall in my last three years ever having a count that high at the very first week of March,” said Dr. Sean Stout, provider at BVAAC. “If we had done this, started our counts probably mid-February, I’m sure there already would be some tree pollen we would have detected.”

See how BVAAC tracks surging pollen counts:

Pollen counts surge with Idaho early Spring

February 2026 tracked as the 5th warmest February since tracking started in 1877. That combined with recent showers is pushing pollen numbers up in the valley.

BVAAC tracks pollen from the beginning of March until Halloween. A small stick that uses silicon grease trap pollen which is taken down to BVAAC lab. The pollen is stained and placed under a microscope and counted.

Pine and cottonwood mark the start of the season. Then as we approach summer grass pollen becomes dominant and at the beginning of fall, sage and weed pollen become a big part of the forecast.