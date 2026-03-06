Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Pollen counts surge in Idaho with spring coming early

Allergy trackin explainer.jpg
Isaiah Sharp
Allergy trackin explainer.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho continues to experience an odd winter as we enter its final month.

Recently, Boise Valley Asthma and Allergy Clinic (BVAAC) began tracking pollen count for the 2026 pollen season and we got off to a hot start. March 3, 4, and 5 all tracked high or extreme.

Allergy numbers photo.jpg

“I don’t recall in my last three years ever having a count that high at the very first week of March,” said Dr. Sean Stout, provider at BVAAC. “If we had done this, started our counts probably mid-February, I’m sure there already would be some tree pollen we would have detected.”

See how BVAAC tracks surging pollen counts:

Pollen counts surge with Idaho early Spring

February 2026 tracked as the 5th warmest February since tracking started in 1877. That combined with recent showers is pushing pollen numbers up in the valley.

BVAAC tracks pollen from the beginning of March until Halloween. A small stick that uses silicon grease trap pollen which is taken down to BVAAC lab. The pollen is stained and placed under a microscope and counted.

Pine and cottonwood mark the start of the season. Then as we approach summer grass pollen becomes dominant and at the beginning of fall, sage and weed pollen become a big part of the forecast.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights