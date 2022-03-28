Working group to study allegations of explicit library books

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Republican lawmakers are forming a working group to study allegations that Idaho libraries are making explicit materials available to minors.

The Idaho Press reports the Senate Republicans announced the plans for a working group over the weekend. The group will include eight lawmakers and representatives from the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Idaho Library Association. The allegations came from some right-wing lawmakers who objected to what they said was pornographic material.

They cited examples that came mostly from the adult section of libraries as well as some teen memoirs and a sex education book made available to kids over age 10.