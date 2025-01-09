Swimmer Riley Gaines testifies in committee as BSU Volleyball resolution heads to the House Floor

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho House resolution, calling on the NCAA to revoke its transgender student-athlete policy moves to the house floor with a "Do Pass" recommendation.

Concurrent resolutions do not act as law. However, concurrent resolutions are printed and read as bills, that if passed, are filed with the Secretary of State, rather than the Governor for consideration.

This resolution comes as the Idaho GOP and Governor Brad Little look to commend Boise State Volleyball for their forfeited games against San Jose State last season, amid revelations one of SJSU's players is transgender.

On Thursday, the committee heard testimony from former NCAA swimmer, and Olympic Qualifier, Riley Gaines.

In 2022, Gaines tied for fifth in the 200-yard final against transgender athlete, Lia Thomas.

"Last year, I stood on the Capitol steps with Governor Little as he signed an EO [Executive Order] reiterating that women's sports matter. That women matter. And, because of these leaders and many of you in this room, Idaho has led, and I'm certain Idaho will continue to lead," said Gaines.

Gaines, also commending Boise State Volleyball saying, "... it can't be understated the amount of courage it took for them [Boise State Volleyball] to do that. They set the standard for the rest of the nation, in all sports across all levels. In talking with the players and captains from these five universities, that ultimately decided to boycott, — emphasis on 'boy' — they told me they knew they would be accepting a loss. But, it was a loss that they were willing to accept because some things matter more than victory."

Two representatives, Democrats Rep. Brooke Green, and Rep. Theodore Achilles, voted "No" to moving the resolution forward.

"If we're truly committed to the principles of Title IX, we must be equally committed to the right of trans athletes to compete. And we can find space for trans women to compete while respecting the concerns of all women," said Representative Achilles.

On why she voted 'No', Representative Green said, "NCAA, this rests with you. Clearly, this conversation still needs to continue. Women have spoken. Trans women athletes have spoken. Do we have it right? This issue should not be pushed to the state universities, rather, it's something that needs to be discussed, and back to the drawing table at that level."

The resolution is scheduled to be heard on the House Floor on Friday, at 8:30 a.m.