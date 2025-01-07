Idaho legislature introduces resolution commending BSU volleyball

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho legislature introduced a resolution on Tuesday commending the Boise State University women’s volleyball team for its decision to forfeit matches in defense of women’s sports. The resolution celebrates the team's commitment to maintaining the integrity of female athletics amid ongoing discussions about transgender participation in sports.

The resolution asserts that the forfeit, which occurred during matches against San Jose State, reflects the team's dedication to fairness and inclusion in women's sports.

RELATED: BSU forfeits semi-finals against San Jose State.

The measure also calls for the Mountain West Conference and the NCAA to reconsider their policies on transgender athletes in order to uphold Title IX protections. Supporters argue that these policies disproportionately affect female athletes, particularly in contact sports where physical differences may play a significant role.

If approved, the resolution would further direct the NCAA to amend its transgender participation policy, which the legislators claim hinders the progress made in women's athletics.

Rep. Mike Moyle discusses Boise State volleyball's forfeit

"It's a bad deal for our young women in sports," said Rep. Mike Moyle shortly after the 2025 State of the State address on Monday. "They got punished, in a way, but they did the right thing. I hope that in the future we can figure out a way for the NCAA to fix that mess."

The Idaho legislature is scheduled to discuss the resolution in the coming weeks, with advocates urging swift action to affirm the state’s commitment to fairness in competitive sports for women. We'll bring you the latest updates here on Idaho News 6.