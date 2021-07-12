Some Idaho lawmakers against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

BOISE, Idaho — Some Idaho lawmakers have issued a joint statement saying they are against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

State senators and representatives of Districts 12 and 13, representing the Nampa area, sent the statement Monday.

The following people are of Districts 12 and 13:

Sen. Todd Lakey (District 12)

Rep. Rick Youngblood (District 12)

Rep. Bruce D. Skaug (District 12)

Sen. Jeff Agenbroad (District 13)

Rep. Brent Crane (District 13)

Rep. Ben Adams (District 13)

In the statement, they said, "we believe the right to refuse invasive medical procedures, including vaccinations, is paramount to the interests of the employers, employees, and freedoms of the individual in almost all situations."

Last week, three of Idaho's health care systems said they would require all of their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Exemptions are available for religious or health reasons.

During the 2021 legislative session, Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order preventing state agencies from requiring vaccines, but not private companies. Speaker of the House Scott Bedke says while the Idaho Legislature could go back in session, it's not probable at this time as there needs to be phone calls and research done before anything happens to make sure things are done correctly.

Idaho is a "work at will" state, meaning the government does not get involved in the relationship between the employers and the employees.