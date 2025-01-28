Senator Mike Crapo reacts to President Trump's executive orders

BOISE, Idaho — The new Trump Administration is moving quickly on a lot of their campaign promises. Senator Mike Crapo shared his thoughts on some key issues. “He is doing a lot of things. He issued over 100 executive orders so far, at least it seems like that, and he is doing what he said he would.”

Agreeing with what Senator Risch told us last week, Senator Crapo says people need to take a breath and just give the Trump Administration some time, especially when it comes to his nominees for Cabinet positions.

“I believe that each of President Trumps nominees is working towards the very thing that he said we need to do when he ran for President and that is to change the direction of government and to put common sense back into our government and his nominees are going to do exactly that," Crapo said.

The White House announced on Tuesday that it plans to pause all federal grants, which could put trillions of dollars on hold. Then late in the day, a federal judge blocked part of the administration's plans to freeze all federal aid.

I asked Crapo this question. “The local non-profit down the street that helps single moms — should they be worried that these federal grants have been put on hold?"

"No, I am not aware of an executive order that targets single moms and individuals," Crapo said. "He specifically said individuals under government support programs. The safety net is and are not the target of this executive order.”

Both Risch and Crapo are members of the Department of Government Efficiency Caucus. “I expect every government agency and committee in Congress will start getting recommendations from the caucus about how we can be more efficient and more effective at getting done those things that people want the government to do.”

Something else he and the entire Idaho delegation is working on is legislation to protect access and improve access to rural post offices. Crapo explains, “We had to push the Post Office to simply do the things they were created to do, and this is a good example. I’m glad you brought it up. We started to see them move forward.”

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow what’s happening in Washington and how it relates to Idaho.