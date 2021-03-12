Menu

Senate passes legislation to trim Idaho governor's powers

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The Senate has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session. Lawmakers voted 24-11 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, to clear the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment that now goes to the House, where it will also need a two-thirds majority. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Posted at 3:04 PM, Mar 12, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — The first significant piece of legislation aimed at trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature's power has cleared the Senate and is headed to the House.

The Senate voted 27-7 on Friday to approve the measure that targets emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack. A companion bill in the House targets a governor’s authority during natural disasters.

Lawmakers say the coronavirus pandemic showed that the state’s current system is a relic from the Cold War that concentrates too much power in the executive branch.

