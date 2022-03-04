Watch
Senate OKs possible public hearing on voting requirements

Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 04, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — A proposed voter law would require a valid Idaho driver's license or state-issued identification card to vote in Idaho elections.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday voted to approve a possible public hearing on the bill that would also eliminate military and student identification cards as acceptable proof. Republican Sen. Mary Souza says neither of those identification forms requires proof the holder is a resident of Idaho.

The bill would also require absentee ballots to have a signature and the last four digits of an acceptable identification card. Another requirement is that absentee ballots be returned by mail or hand-delivered to election staff.

