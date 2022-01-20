Record Idaho tax cut clears House, heads to Senate

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's largest-ever tax cut has cleared the House and is headed to the Senate.

The House voted 57-13 to approve the $600 million cut that includes $350 million in rebates and $250 million in ongoing tax cuts for people and businesses. The $350 million is coming in part from the state’s $1.9 billion budget surplus. The ongoing tax cuts reduce the top individual income tax rate and corporate income tax from 6.5% to 6%.

Backers say the tax cuts return money to the people who paid it.

Related: Joint Finance Appropriations Committee to begin work on official budget

"We’re very proud to have gotten meaningful legislation done this early in the session,” Majority Leader Mike Moyle (R-Star), cosponsor of the bill, said in a statement. “We’re not done, either; there is plenty more work to be done on taxes this session, and we have more good bills coming to continue to reduce the tax burden on Idaho citizens and businesses."

Related: Bill to cut income tax moves to House floor

Opponents say the tax cuts mostly benefit the wealthy at the expense of basic government services such as education.