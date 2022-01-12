Bill to cut income tax introduced in Idaho House committee

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation to cut Idaho’s income tax and provide one-time rebates was introduced Wednesday in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

The Idaho Press reports the House committee moved with unusual speed to get it introduced on the third day of the session. Idaho Gov. Brad Little outlined the proposal in his State of the State address earlier this week.

The bill would provide one-time rebates of $75 or 12% of 2020 state income taxes paid — whichever is higher — to all Idaho residents who filed state tax returns in 2019. It also would consolidate Idaho’s five income tax brackets into four.