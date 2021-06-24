Panel maintains Idaho governor's housing stipend, for now

BOISE, Idaho — A special legislative committee has decided that the state will continue paying the $4,551-per-month housing stipend for Idaho’s governor for now.

But the panel will reconsider the matter later this year. The Idaho Press reported Thursday that the Governor’s Housing Committee voted unanimously to maintain the stipend. The panel will meet again in November or December to consider possible changes. Idaho is one of five states that doesn’t provide an official residence for its governor.

The other four are Arizona, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. Some states have historic governor’s mansions and some require their governors to live in those homes.