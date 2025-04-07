New "medical freedom" bill signed into law by Gov. Little

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1210, the revised version of the "Idaho Medical Freedom Act," into law on Friday. This new legislation, which includes an emergency clause allowing it to take effect on July 1, came after the governor vetoed the original Senate Bill 1023 at the end of March.

"Parents deserve to send their children to school or day care knowing they will be safe from contagious illnesses that disrupt families’ lives," Little said, explaining his initial veto.

The updated bill now includes additional provisions that empower schools to prevent sick children from attending, clarify various parental rights, and more.

RELATED: New "medical freedom" bill introduced following Gov. Little's veto