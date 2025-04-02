New "medical freedom" bill introduced following Gov. Little's veto

Senate Bill 1023, the "Idaho Medical Freedom Act," aimed to prohibit medical mandates across the state but was vetoed by Gov. Brad Little after passing both the House and Senate.

"Parents deserve to send their children to school or day care knowing they will be safe from contagious illnesses that disrupt families’ lives," Little said, explaining his veto.

This week, legislators reintroduced the bill as Senate Bill 1210. The revised bill adds additional provisions to allow schools to block sick kids from attending school, clarifies various parental rights, and more.

