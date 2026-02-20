More tax conformity updates coming before April 15 deadline, Idaho Tax Commission says

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Tax Commission says taxpayers who already filed their 2025 state income tax returns and claimed the standard deduction will automatically receive the new, larger deduction amounts under the recently passed tax conformity law.

Those filers do not need to amend their returns to receive the increased standard deduction.

However, taxpayers who want to claim other new conformity deductions — including the enhanced senior deduction and deductions for qualified tips, overtime pay, and car loan interest — will need to wait for further guidance.

READ MORE | Idaho taxpayers advised to wait to file as state updates tax software and forms

The commission expects to update its forms and systems by mid-to-late March and will provide instructions at that time, according to a press release.

The deadline to file 2025 Idaho income taxes remains April 15. Taxpayers can qualify for an automatic extension if they pay at least 80% of what they owe for 2025 or 100% of what they owed in 2024 by the deadline.

More information is available at tax.idaho.gov.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.