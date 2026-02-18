Idaho taxpayers advised to wait to file as state updates tax software and forms

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho taxpayers may have to wait longer than usual for their 2025 state income tax refunds.

The Idaho State Tax Commission said delays are expected now that Gov. Brad Little has signed House Bill 559, a new tax conformity bill that updates Idaho’s tax code to match federal changes.

The commission said it must update tax forms and computer systems before it can process returns under the new law. Tax software companies also need time to update their programs.

Because of those updates, refunds are expected to take longer than normal.

The new law includes changes such as a larger standard deduction, an enhanced senior deduction, and deductions tied to tips, overtime pay, and car loan interest.

The Tax Commission said it is also working on a plan for more than 158,000 taxpayers who already filed their 2025 Idaho income tax returns, so they can still take advantage of the new deductions.

The agency told Idaho News 6 that taxpayers who have not yet filed should wait for more guidance, which will be released in the coming weeks.

The deadline to file 2025 Idaho income taxes is still April 15.

Taxpayers who are worried about the deadline can qualify for an automatic extension if they pay enough of what they owe by April 15. The commission said that means paying either 80% of what they expect to owe for 2025 or 100% of what they owed in 2024, if they filed a return last year.

For more information, head to tax.idaho.gov.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.