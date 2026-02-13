BOISE, Idaho — Senate Bill 1267 would have instructed the Department of Health and Welfare to conduct a study on options to help keep Idahoans, who benefit from the Medicaid for Workers with Disabilities Program, living independently after they turn 65 — which is the age they are currently dropped from the program.

Bill sponsor Sen. Melissa Wintrow (D) testified in front of the Health and Welfare Committee that she's heard from users of the program who turned 65 and saw their healthcare costs skyrocket.

Medicaid bill aimed at supporting Idahoans working with disabilities will not advance

"I am so appreciative of Medicaid and Medicaid for Workers and I really hope you guys look at this legislation and pass it," said Dana Gobert.

Multiple users of the program testified in-person in support of the bill on Thursday, but even after hearing public testimony none of the lawmakers motioned to move the bill out of committee.